Thoughts on the first Female CM in Pakistan

The recent election of Maryam Nawaz as the first female Chief Minister in Pakistan’s history is a moment of pride and hope, not just for Pakistanis, but for advocates for gender equality around the world.

While residing in the US, I have witnessed firsthand the ongoing struggle for women’s empowerment. March, being Women’s History Month in the US, serves as a potent reminder of the progress made by American women – from gaining the right to vote in 1920 to holding prominent positions in various fields and elected and appointed governmental offices since then.

The passage of the Equal Pay Act in 1963, the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, and the recent MeToo movement are testaments to this progress. However, the fight for gender equality is far from over. Issues like pay gaps, workplace harassment, and lack of representation in leadership positions remain persistent challenges and the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe V. Wade brings that issue back.

Observing Pakistan’s journey towards women’s empowerment, through the lens of an American Muslim, allows for a unique perspective that brings shared struggles and diverse contexts into sight and mind.

Maryam Nawaz is the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, a three-time former Prime Minister of Pakistan, and niece of Pakistan’s nominated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Her family background, intertwined with Pakistani politics, presents both opportunities and challenges. As the first woman Chief Minister, her every action will be scrutinized and depending on her performance could pave the way for future female leaders.

Maryam Nawaz’s election represents an opportunity for meaningful change and progress towards gender equality.

During her victory speech, Nawaz made several significant promises, including prioritizing women’s empowerment, providing easy access to loans for women-led businesses, and adopting a zero-tolerance policy for harassment against women. She also announced a dedicated helpline for women along with proper facilities including separate toilets and daycare centres at workplaces.

To alleviate the impact of an unprecedented surge in commodity inflation on low and middle-income households, Nawaz has unveiled discounted food packages for the sacred month of Ramadan.

“This is the honor of every mother, sister and daughter that a woman has been elected as the CM and I pray that the process continues and more women take my place as the leader of the house,” she stated in her maiden speech after being elected.

I believe these pledges and her remarks will resonate deeply with the aspirations of Pakistani women, who have been battling societal barriers and advocating for equal opportunities for decades.

The landscape for women in Pakistan remains complex and challenging. Gender parity is virtually nonexistent, with low literacy rates, limited access to education and healthcare, and pervasive cultural practices that restrict women’s freedoms and opportunities. Violence against women, including domestic abuse, honour killings, and others, remains a significant concern.

Pakistani women will most likely pin their hopes on Nawaz, not only for addressing specific issues like access to loans and tackling harassment but also for setting a precedent for future female leaders. Her success in implementing progressive policies and demonstrably improving the lives of women will not only benefit Pakistan but also serve as an inspiration for women throughout South Asia and in other democracies worldwide.

To navigate this path successfully Nawaz will have to employ a multi-pronged approach. She must garner support from her political party and many other groups.

As an observer, I believe that Nawaz’s success in doing that will hinge on three key factors:

Addressing the root causes: While tackling immediate issues like access to loans and ending harassment is important, addressing the root causes of gender inequality, such as the discriminatory legal frameworks and societal biases, is equally crucial for achieving lasting change

Solid plans and implementation: Translating promises into concrete strategic and operational plans for action will be crucial for ensuring forward progress. Efficient administrative machinery and effective monitoring systems will be central to ensuring the successful implementation of policies.

Collaboration and consensus building: Engaging with diverse stakeholders, including women’s rights activists, religious leaders, and community elders, is essential to foster social change. Building consensus will pave the way for long-term, sustainable reforms.

In conclusion, Maryam Nawaz’s election as the first female Chief Minister in Pakistan is a potential pivot point. It represents an opportunity for meaningful change and progress towards gender equality.

Nawaz’s commitment to women’s empowerment is the beginning. Translating that commitment into tangible policy measures and societal transformation can empower millions of women in Pakistan to lead safer, more dignified, and fulfilling lives. Those results will benefit not only women but the entire nation of Pakistan and all Pakistanis.

The writer is an Entrepreneur, Civic leader, and Thought Leader based in Washington DC.