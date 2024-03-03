Transformational Leadership Shift – Kashif Manzoor Appointed as CEO at Confiz to Accelerate Innovation and Growth



March 01, 2024 – Confiz, a leading professional services company, announced today the appointment of Kashif Manzoor as its new chief executive officer (CEO). With over 25 years of experience in the technology sector, including pivotal roles at Schlumberger, Oracle, Systems Limited, and Techlogix, Manzoor is set to expedite Confiz’s growth and innovation. His appointment marks a significant milestone in Confiz’s journey, emphasizing a future-oriented leadership strategy to navigate the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Pakistan’s booming IT industry has seen a remarkable increase of 178% over the past 5 years. Confiz, recognized as one of Pakistan’s Top IT and ITEs exporters for 2024, is at the forefront of the sector’s expansion. Under Kashif’s leadership, the company aims to raise Pakistan’s global IT stature by providing world-class technology solutions and services to leading enterprise businesses worldwide.



Raza Saeed, Founder of Confiz and PakWheels, expressed his confidence in Manzoor’s ability to lead the company towards achieving greater milestones. “Kashif’s vision for Confiz aligns with our commitment to not only excel in the IT industry but also contribute significantly to our nation and the global tech community,” said Saeed.

In his new role, Kashif Manzoor is determined to address the challenges faced by Pakistan’s IT sector. “Our mission at Confiz extends beyond business success; it’s about setting a benchmark for excellence and innovation in the IT industry, creating valuable employment opportunities, and showcasing the talent of knowledge workers globally,” Manzoor stated.

About Confiz:

Confiz is a global company that offers technology solutions and consulting services to empower Fortune 100 companies to build their digital core by providing business applications, cloud computing, data and artificial intelligence, and power platform services. Our commitment to innovation, industry expertise, and a global perspective sets us apart in delivering transformative technology solutions that drive business growth and success. We are a talent and innovation-led company with over 750 uber minds worldwide, and we have been helping progressive enterprises build, evolve, and scale since 2005.