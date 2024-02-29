Fertilizer production grew by 10.07pc in 2 quarters

ISLAMABAD: Fertilizer production in the country during the first half of the current financial year grew by 10.07 per cent as compared to the output of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-December, 2023, the output of phosphate fertilizers grew by 1.12 per cent as about 382,585 metric tons of phosphate fertilizers were produced locally as compared to the output of 378,343 metric tons of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, local production of nitrogen fertilizer grew by 11.48 per cent as compared to the production of the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. During the period under review over 1.778 million metric tons of the nitrogen fertilizer manufactured in the country as compared to the output of 1.594 metric tons of the same period of last year.

On month on month basis, the overall fertilizers output grew by 4.65 per cent in December 2023 as compared to the output of the same month of last year. During December 2023, local production of phosphate fertilizer grew by 67.89 per cent as 67,754 metric tons of the above-mentioned commodity were locally manufactured as compared to the production of 40,335 metric tons of the same month of the last year.

During the period under review, tractor assembling in the country during the first two quarters of the current financial year increased by 67.21 per cent as to the output of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-December, 2023 about 23,695 tractors were locally assembled as compared to the assembling of 14,171 tractors in the same period of last year,

As compared to the corresponding month of the last year, tractor production in December 2023 grew by 141.43 per cent as 2,675 tractors were locally assembled as compared to the production of 1,108 tractors in the same month of the last year.