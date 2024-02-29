What did Maulana Fazlur Rehman say about the removal of reservations? In Parliament House



Today, on the occasion of his arrival at the Parliament House, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed his views regarding the removal of reservations.

Today, on the occasion of his arrival at the Parliament House, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed his views regarding the removal of reservations.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached the Parliament House on the occasion of the inaugural session of the 16th National Assembly.

On this occasion, he also spoke to the media.

A journalist asked Maulana Fazlur Rahman whether his reservations were removed or not.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman replied that he will sit down and discuss this matter seriously.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman took oath as a member of the National Assembly today and also signed the attendance register.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the House and inquired about his welfare.