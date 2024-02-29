Kendall tops the chart of Most Expensive Female Celebrity Car Collections

Automotive experts at Rerev have recently put together a ranking of the top 10 most valuable car collections owned by female millionaires.

The research focuses on the specific models and their associated costs. The data for this study was sourced from credible news outlets and various social media channels.

Kendall Jenner leads with a $4.7 million car collection, including nine luxury vehicles. The most expensive car in the list is Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport priced at $1.8M. Kendall is known for having a very good car taste, owning high-end sports cars, classics and unique models like the 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren and 1957 Chevy Corvette.

Nicki Minaj follows closely in second place with her impressive $3.8 million car collection. Her collection is composed of eight custom-painted supercars that reflect Minaj’s genuine taste in cars. The bold colours and unique designs of her vehicles secure her a prominent place in the list. She has combined sporty models with luxury SUVs like pink-wrapped Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Kim Kardashian holds the third spot not far from Nicki with a $3.4 million car collection that includes 14 vehicles. Like the rest of her family, she is a car enthusiast herself possessing the most cars in the list. Kardashian’s collection is distinguished by its diversity, featuring a mix of modern luxury vehicles and classic cars. The highest priced car in Kim’s big collection is the Lamborghini Mansory Urus at $600K, customised in SKIM colours. Georgina Rodriguez comes in fourth with a $3.2 million collection which is 32.10 percent of her net worth.

Georgina has an impressive collection of just six high-end vehicles, but those cars nearly have the same value as Kim’s 14 cars. The most impressive vehicle in Georgina’s collection is her Bugatti Veyron priced at 1.8 million.

Rihanna occupies the fifth position with her $2.9 million car collection, consisting of 10 vehicles. This collection forms just 0.20 percent of her enormous $1.4 billion net worth. Rihanna’s collection is known for its unique customisations. The most valuable and also the best car overall in her collection is the 2009 Mercedes SLR McLaren priced at $1,15 million similar to one that Kendall Jenner has.

Kourtney Kardashian is in sixth place with a $1.8 million car collection. Her eight-car collection features a blend of practical and luxury vehicles. Compared to her sisters Kourtney has invested less in her collection but more in interesting picks. The most valuable car in her tasteful collection is her 2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn, priced at $360,000.

Ariana Grande is in seventh place and owns a $1.4 million car collection, making 0.70 percent of her net worth. Her collection includes 10 vehicles, showcasing a preference towards more modern cars. Ariana’s most valuable car in the collection is her 2020 Ferrari 488 GTB priced at $300,000.

Taylor Swift holds the eighth spot with a $1.3 million car collection that includes nine vehicles. Her collection makes up 0.1 percent of her $1.1 billion net worth. Though she is not much of a car enthusiast as some other celebrities in the list, she still has an impressive car collection. The most precious vehicle that Taylor Swift owns is her Ferrari 458 Italia priced at $239,000.

Selena Gomez is placed in ninth position with her $1.08 million car collection, featuring 11 vehicles. Like Ariana Grande, Selena also likes more modern cars and the most expensive one in her collection is the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 RS priced at $310,000 and is one of the only 600 sold.

Ciara is rounding out the top 10, with an impressive $1.01 million collection. Her collection consists of only four vehicles. Ciara also is focused on more modern cars and the most expensive vehicle in her collection is the 2022 Bentley Continental GT priced at $332,000.