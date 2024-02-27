Peshawar Zalmi edge Islamabad United in thriller

Peshawar Zalmi edged past Islamabad United by a narrow margin of 8 runs in a pulsating encounter of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday. Chasing a hefty target of 202 runs set by Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United displayed valiant effort but ultimately fell short, ending their innings at 193 runs. Despite a valiant fightback, their hopes were dashed by a phenomenal bowling spell from Peshawar Zalmi’s Arif Yaqub. Yaqub turned the tide of the match in his fourth over, claiming a remarkable four wickets, effectively derailing Islamabad’s chase.