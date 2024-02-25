So tenacious was the false propaganda circulating on social media platforms regarding Iranian forces targetting a commander of Jaishul Adl on Pakistani soil that the armed forces decided to step in and clear the air so that these unwarranted tensions and concerns could be dealt with, once and for all. In stark contrast to the information bombarding our mobile phones, the Pakistani Army asserts that no such incident took place and the said clamour pertained to an episode of cross-firing between smuggler groups.

It is evident that some nations with vested interests are, for the zillionth time, attempting to reignite tensions between Pakistan and Iran by propagating false information so that any chances of harmony and peace in the region could be thrown out the window. Because Pakistan had given a befitting reply to untoward advances on its territory in the form of Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar, a military operation aimed to eliminate terrorist elements operating near the Pakistan-Iran border, the misinformation peddlers are making sure this pretext does not go to waste. There’s no denying the need to keep a vigilant eye on all communications with the neighbouring countries and the channels through which this information gets distorted before appearing in their local publications. A good starting point might be for the new foreign minister to demand some answers from his Iranian counterpart about how biased and uncertified details about a recent telephonic exchange were allowed to gain traction in the local media.

Time and again, military and civilian leaderships have spelt it out to the international community that Pakistan considers any foreign country orchestrating military operations on its soil without its consent a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and integrity. In the wake of past incidents, Pakistan cannot afford to let its territorial boundaries be compromised under any circumstances.

It is, therefore, imperative for all stakeholders, including the government, armed forces, and the general public, to collectively combat and counter malicious propaganda that seeks to sow seeds of discord and mistrust. By staying vigilant and questioning the authenticity of information shared on social media, we can effectively thwart attempts to manipulate public opinion and incite conflict. *