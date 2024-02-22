Details of loans taken for the caretaker government were released

Islamabad: (Web Desk) The details of the loans taken by the caretaker government have been released.

According to the ongoing declaration of the Ministry of Finance, the caretaker government took a local loan of 19,830 billion rupees, in the previous period, a loan of 19,862 billion rupees was taken, during the caretaker period, a local loan of 17,934 billion rupees was returned, and in the previous period, a loan of 14,031 billion rupees was returned.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the net flow of local debt was recorded at 1796 billion rupees in the caretaker period, the net flow was recorded at 5831 billion rupees in the previous period, the loans decreased by 67 percent compared to the previous period, the caretaker government has a policy of 22 percent. The rate was inherited, the average policy rate during the previous period was 19.5 percent.

According to the statement released, the caretaker government took steps to improve the local debt profile, the volume of treasury bills increased to 1.6 trillion rupees during the caretaker period, the volume of treasury bills was 3.3 trillion rupees in the previous period, due to the decrease in the volume, the government’s financial needs Helped to reduce.

In the statement of the Ministry of Finance, it was stated that the caretaker government took an external debt of 3.9 billion dollars, in the previous period, an external debt of 8.4 billion dollars was taken, the caretaker government returned an external debt of 3.6 billion dollars, in the previous period, an external debt of 5.4 billion dollars was taken. The loan was repaid