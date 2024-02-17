Even Google is confused with the election results: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi engaged with the media outside the NAB court in Karachi, addressing various pressing issues including the ongoing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case against him, electoral procedures, and political dynamics within the country.

Expressing frustration over the prolonged NAB case, Abbasi emphasized that despite five years having passed, no evidence of wrongdoing has been found. He criticized the institution, expressing hope that the incoming government would prioritize its removal from the country.

Abbasi also touched upon concerns regarding the recent elections, stating that even Google was worried about the unique electoral process. He proposed a simple solution, suggesting that the winner should be determined solely based on the results on Form 45. “It is amazing that the election commission has prepared Form 47 first and Form 45 later,” he said amusingly.

He further stated that he believed Maulana Fazlur Rehman had not left the PDM coalition, adding that political parties were contacting independent individuals, questioning why he would be approached.

Reflecting on the current political landscape, Abbasi remarked that no individual or party currently deserved power, criticizing the prevailing attitude where everyone is vying for authority. He underscored the need for a more cooperative and responsible approach to governance.

He also said he had predicted that the election would create chaos, which has been proven now. Abbasi concluded by highlighting his experience as a seasoned politician, noting that he has never shied away from participating in elections. His remarks shed light on the complexities and challenges facing Pakistan’s political sphere, urging for introspection and reform.