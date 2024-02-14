Celebrate International Pizza Day with muffin pizza and sourdough pizza

International Pizza Day is an annual event that, since 2020, pays tribute to one of the world’s most popular and versatile dishes – pizza.

As pizza lovers worldwide come together on February 9 to honour this beloved dish, Chef Candida Batista has crafted two recipes perfect for both novice and seasoned cooks.

“International Pizza Day is a celebration of culinary diversity and the passion that brings people together around the globe,” says Chef Candida. ” These recipes embody the versatility and creativity that make pizza a global favourite, while also providing an excellent excuse to gather friends and family.”

MUFFIN PIZZA

Ingredients

Pre-prepared pizza dough

Tomato sauce

Grated mozzarella cheese

Slices of salami

Dried oregano

Instructions — preheat the oven to 190C. Roll out the pre-prepared pizza dough on a clean, flat surface. Spread a thin layer of tomato sauce over the pizza dough. Sprinkle grated mozzarella cheese over the tomato sauce. Place slices of salami on top of the mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle a pinch of dried oregano over the salami. Roll up the dough as if making a Swiss roll. Cut the rolled dough into smaller portions, about five centimetres wide. Place each portion into a muffin tin, with the cut side facing up. Bake in the preheated oven for approximately eight minutes or until the dough is golden and the cheese is melted. Remove from the oven, let cool for a few minutes and serve hot. Enjoy your delicious muffin pizzas!

SOURDOUGH PIZZA

Ingredients

For the Sourdough Starter

100g active sourdough starter

100g whole wheat flour

100ml warm water

For the Pizza

300g active sourdough starter

300g all-purpose flour

200ml warm water

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

For the Topping

Tomato sauce

Burrata cheese

Arugula

Fresh basil leaves

Instructions:

Preparation of the Sourdough Starter

Mix 100g of active sourdough starter with 100g of whole wheat flour and 100ml of warm water in a clean container. Cover the container with a damp cloth and let it rest at room temperature for 6 to 12 hours, until the sourdough starter is active and bubbly.

Pizza Dough Preparation

In a large bowl, mix 300g of active sourdough starter with 300g of all-purpose flour, 200ml of warm water, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Knead well until you achieve a smooth and elastic dough. Cover the bowl with a damp cloth and let the dough rest at room temperature for four to six hours or until it doubles in size.

Assembly & Baking of the Pizza

Preheat the oven to 220 degree Celsius. Divide the dough into desired-sized portions and roll out each portion on a floured surface, shaping them into pizza crusts. Transfer the pizza crusts onto a baking sheet or pizza stone. Spread a layer of tomato sauce over each pizza crust. Arrange the burrata cheese on top of the tomato sauce. Bake the prepared pizzas for about 15 minutes or until the edges are golden and crispy. Remove from the oven and finish with arugula and fresh basil. Serve immediately and enjoy your delicious sourdough pizza!