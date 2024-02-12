Adnan Siddiqui and Maha Tahirani’s short film selected for Cannes World Film Fest

The next short film, ‘Jamun Ka Darakht’, has been accepted into the esteemed Cannes World Film Festival.

Director Rafay Rashdi has paired up with renowned Pakistani author Bee Gul who is praised for her storytelling prowess. In order to announce that the movie has been officially selected, Rashdi posted on Facebook. The post included an official poster with the laurel of the film festival. The first trailer, which promises a provocative cinematic experience, was posted by the director on Instagram in January. It offers a glance into the complex storytelling that delves into the subtleties of consensuality between humans.

Rashdi, who is well-known for his directorial skills, asked viewers to judge a serious matter regarding a man and a woman’s capacity for consensus in an insightful Instagram post.

Shrouded in secrecy with regard to particular character specifics, the video teases at a story that explores delicate subjects like harassment, sexual assault and blind passion while diving into manipulative interactions manufactured by Adnan’s character.

The trailer for Bee Gul’s powerful dialogues accentuates the unease and sets the tone for a difficult and emotionally charged cinematic trip. With the return of renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui and a strong ensemble cast that includes supermodels Fouzia Aman and Maha Tahirani, the movie promises a strong and varied cast.

Jamun Ka Darakht is a collaborative production of Rafay Rashdi Productions, Syed Murad Ali & Wah Wah Productions, and Faisal Kapadia that defies convention in storytelling. Jamun Ka Darakht may prove to be more than just a movie since it is being submitted to international film festivals and is anticipated to be released soon. It may also serve as a platform for social reflection and cultural commentary. The teaser implies that the presentation can entice viewers to watch.