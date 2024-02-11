Today’s meeting of Q-League and PML-N leadership has been postponed, Chaudhry Shafi

The central leader of Muslim League (Q) Chaudhry Shafi Hussain announced the postponement of today’s meeting with the PML-N leadership.

In a statement, Chaudhry Shafi Hussain said that today’s meeting under the leadership of Q-League and PML-N has been postponed.

He further said that party leader Chaudhry Shujaat will leave for Islamabad tomorrow.

The Q-League leader also said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will meet Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the issue of government formation during his visit to Islamabad.