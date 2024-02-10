In the intricate mosaic of a pluralistic society, the judiciary holds a pivotal role in maintaining harmony and ensuring justice for all its constituents. Chief Justice of Pakistan’s recent emphasis on exercising caution in matters of faith underscores a fundamental principle: judicial restraint is crucial when navigating the sensitive terrain of religious affairs.

This assertion isn’t merely an opinion but a beacon guiding the judiciary towards fostering an environment where diverse beliefs coexist peacefully. While ordering the immediate release of a prisoner who had served a sentence twice the length permissible in the Pakistan Penal Code, CJ Qazi Faez Isa made repeated references to the Quran and examples from the Prophet’s life to emphasise the principle of there being no compulsion in religion. The call for prudence reflects an understanding that decisions impacting faith communities carry profound implications, potentially affecting societal cohesion and individual freedoms. Thus, recognizing the importance of judicial restraint in religious matters is not just prudent but paramount in upholding the delicate balance between law and belief. Chief Justice’s observations are rooted in a rich historical context where matters of belief have often been intertwined with legal proceedings, sometimes resulting in contentious outcomes. Throughout history, courts in Pakistan have repeatedly grappled with the delicate balance between upholding legal standards and respecting religious sentiments.

In a country where emotions stand ready to spill over and the slightest of altercation has the potential to result in a bout of violence, this call for caution should be used extensively to ensure peace prevails in all situations. We have recently seen how the Indian judiciary ventured too deep into doctrinal matters, without a nuanced understanding of religious sensitivities, in the case of Ram Mandir, which led to exacerbated communal tensions and is increasingly rendering the country unlivable for Muslims.

It is extremely essential for those holding the honourable gavel to think twice before giving in to the frenzied sentiments. An equilibrium is essential to foster a society where everyone is free to practice whatever religion they have chosen for themselves. After all, this is exactly what the Founding Father promised to every Pakistani as he set out to establish a motherland that would embrace every single one of its residents. *