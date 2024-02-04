Pakistan’s first film school with a fully equipped and operational studio launches in Karachi

Karachi Film School (KFS) proudly announces its official launch as Pakistan’s first film school associated with a fully equipped and operational film studio, Studio 146.

Founded by Asad Ul Haq, a prominent filmmaker and director, with over 30 years of prolific experience in Pakistan’s ad film industry.

The launch event, hosted on the KFS campus, buzzed with excitement as luminaries from the entertainment and media fraternity graced the occasion. The stellar guest list included industry icons and VIPs such as Asif Raza Mir, Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, Hania Aamir, Ahad Raza Mir, Mansha Pasha, Syed Jibran, Laila Wasti, US CG Conrad Tribble, DIG Maqsood Ahmed, Director Nadeem Baig, Siraj Ul Haq, Mehreen Jabbar, Osama Tahir, Shuja Asad, Romaisa Khan, Faizan Sheikh, Qasim Ali Mureed, and many others. They lauded KFS as a ground-breaking milestone for film education in Pakistan.

Asad Ul Haq, recognized for his ground-breaking work in the ad film industry for various leading brands, envisions KFS as a legacy for the youth, speaking on the occasion, he said, “KFS is my legacy for the youth of Pakistan where they can become powerful storytellers for any screen and any media through the different tools we will empower them with. Let KFS bridge the gap of time and knowledge by becoming a portal to fast forward the students’ learning and prepare them to enter the creative economy within a year”.

Situated at Studio 146, a dynamic film studio, KFS provides students with access to top-tier equipment. KFS’s golden rule is “Apply what you learn”, combining theory with practical experience from the get-go, providing students with the rare opportunity of hands-on learning. The students are also offered placements in an internship program with the best-known industry players including TV channels, production, and post production houses.

KFS boasts a faculty comprising renowned tutors and industry professionals, ensuring students receive direct exposure to the film and media industry. The school’s commitment to merging contemporary studies with industry practices enhances the overall learning experience.

KFS sets itself apart with a cutting-edge curriculum, managing smaller class sizes to facilitate personalized learning journeys. The school offers a range of programs, including One-Year Diplomas in Directing, Acting, Cinematography, and Filmmaking. Additionally, students can choose from shorter Certificate Courses and Masterclasses, covering various aspects of the film and entertainment industry.

KFS invites aspiring storytellers to embark on a journey of creativity and innovation. With a focus on practical education, industry exposure, and state-of-the-art facilities, KFS is poised to redefine the landscape of film education in Pakistan.