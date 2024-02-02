Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Jameel Khan steps down

Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Jameel Khan has tendered on Friday his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi.

Justice Shahid Jameel Khan, who was slated to retire in 2028, submitted his resignation to the President citing personal reasons for his abrupt departure.

In a formal statement, Justice Shahid Jameel Khan expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a Judge of the Lahore High Court for the past decade. He invoked Article 206(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, exercising his option to resign with immediate effect.

“It was an absolute honor to hold the office, but for personal circumstances, I have decided to turn the page and start a new chapter. ‘An ounce of discretion is worth a pound of wit,'” Justice Shahid mentioned in his resignation letter.