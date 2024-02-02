PTI postponed intra-party elections , Barrister Gohar

PTI postponed intra-party elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has postponed the intra-party elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s intra-party elections were to be held on February 5. Rauf Hassan was appointed as Chief Election Commissioner by PTI for the intra-party elections.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar says that the intra-party elections have been postponed on the instructions of the PTI founder.

According to Barrister Gohar, intra-party elections can divert the attention of candidates and voters from the general elections