Maulana’s political legacy; family steeped in religious, political service

Asmat Shah Garwaki

In a unique blend of religious scholarship and political activism, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUIF) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s family has left an indelible mark on Pakistan’s political landscape.

The legacy spans across generations, with each member contributing to politics, academia and public service.

In a significant political development, the family of prominent Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman is set to play a major role in the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Five family members have tossed their hats into the political arena, contesting from various constituencies in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The patriarch of the family, Maulana Fazlur Rehman himself, is contesting from NA-44, Dera Ismail Khan-1, marking a stronghold for the family in this electoral contest against political rivals including PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi and PTI support Ali Amin Gandapur.

In the National Assembly (NA) constituency NA-41, Lakki Marwat, Asjad Mehmood, the younger son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, is vying for a seat for the first time against PTI backed Sher Afzal Marwat.

Similarly, NA-43, Tank, will see Asad Mehmood the elder son representing the family’s political interests against Independent candidates Dawar Khan Kundi and Abdullah Nangyal Bettani.

Continuing the family’s political legacy, Maulana Ubaidrehman the younger brother of Maulana Fazlur Rehman is contesting from NA-45, Dera Ismail Khan-2 and would face the former MNA Sheikh Yaqoob, PTI support Dawar Khan Kundi and PPP’s Fatehullah Miankhel.

Adding another layer to the family’s electoral footprint, Maulana Lutfur Rehman another younger brother of Maulana and former opposition leader in the KP assembly is participating in the provincial assembly elections from PK-114, Dera Ismail Khan.

While the elder son of Maulana Ataur Rehman Salwan Mehmood has withdrawn his nomination papers submitted for provincial seat PK-111 Dera Ismail Khan.

Two sister-in-law of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Rehana Ismail PK and Shahida Akhtar NA have been nominated for women reserve seat. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate and former federal minister Ali Ameen Gandapur defeated JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman from NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan with an overwhelming victory against the latter.

Similarly, Maulana also remained unsuccessful from the other constituency NA-39 district DI Khan against PTI’s Shaikh Yaqoob who bagged 79,334 votes against 52,031 obtained by JUIF Ameer.

However, the elder son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asad Mehmood made his way to the National Assembly from the NA-37 constituency district Tank in 2018 Pakistani general election while defeating the PTI candidate with almost half of the margin.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s second brother, incumbent Senator Maulana Ataur Rehman, had made headlines by securing seats in the National Assembly from Tank during the 2002 and 2008 general elections. Meanwhile, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani’s cabinet included Maulana Ata-ur-Rahman as the Federal Minister for Tourism during his tenure.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s third brother, Maulana Lutfur Rehman, held positions as a two-time member of the Provincial Assembly and had led the opposition in the KP Assembly.

The fourth brother of Maulana, Hafiz Zia-ur-Rehman, graduated in BS Engineering and served as a government officer and now has resigned from his job to join politics. The youngest brother, Maulana Ubaidur Rehman, graduated from Jamia Darul Uloom in Peshawar. He would contest from NA-45 seat DI Khan for the first time.

Born on June 19, 1953, in Abdul Khel, Dera Ismail Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman initiated his political journey in 1970. He was elected Member of National Assembly from Dera Ismail Khan seat for the first time in 1988 elections.

In the general elections of 1993, he was elected a member of the National Assembly and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs from the same seat

In the 2002 elections, he won two seats in the National Assembly, NA-24 and NA-25, after which one seat was vacated, which was won by Maulana Ataur Rehman in the by-elections.

From 2002 to 2008, Maulana served as leader of the opposition in the National Assembly. He was also elected MNA from three constituencies of Tank, Dera and Lakki Marwat in 2013 general elections.

He also held key positions, including Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs. Over the years, he has maintained a strong political presence, winning seats in multiple elections.

In the 1970 general elections, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto contested against father of Maualan Fazl ur Rehman, Maulana Mufti Mahmood for NA seat in Dera Ismail Khan. Despite winning in five other constituencies, Bhutto faced defeat against Mufti Mahmood, who secured victory with a margin of 13,000 votes.

As the election date approaches, political analysts are closely watching the dynamics of these contests, anticipating the impact of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s family engagement on the broader political landscape.

The elections on February 8 will reveal whether this family-centric strategy translates into electoral success, shaping the political narrative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It’s worth mentioning here that all these came in credit of Mufti Mehmood, who had a prominent political standing in the country’s politics.

Maulana Mufti Mahmood had two marriages. He had two sons, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maulana Ataur Rehman from his first wife and had three daughters and three sons including Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Hafiz Ziaur Rahman and Maulana Obaidur Rahman from the second wife.

Maulana Mufti Mahmood died on October 14, 1980.