Women in Politics

The upcoming general elections are fast proving themselves to be a concoction of bittersweet realities and frothy half-victories. The historic determination of three women that dared to step into the electoral arena in the notoriously regressive region of Kohistan is about to be tumbled by a group of holier-than-thou clerics.

Proclaiming that canvassing by and for women election candidates is un-Islamic, they might have already spelt an end to their campaigns in their heads. Nevertheless, our resolute women manage to surprise the fierce forces of patriarchy and therefore, it can only be hoped that PTI-backed Tehmina Faheem and Momina Basit and independent Sannaya Sabeel would not only give a roaring fight to their critics but also add a flair of credibility and tenacity to the entire competition.

A similar awakening of the so-called customs and traditions is all set to throw a spanner in the works of women candidates in the Khyber district. Being forced to run a restricted door-to-door campaign with a primary focus on women voters, these leaders are having an incredibly hard time making a strong case for themselves albeit under-the-radar. A single open declaration could land them in the eye of the tribal elders’ wrath who would not stomach any revolt against their authority.

It is indeed heartening to see more and more females realise the critical need for their representation in the powerful corridors. While the mainstream political parties are definitely in a better position to ensure this share in the legislation pie through increased quotas and a firm policy to prefer mandate over familial ties, the onus still lies on the ordinary women of Pakistan.

They know for a fact that their male counterparts have failed to bring about a qualitative change in the lives of vulnerable women. Ergo, the need to have enough voices in the parliament and provincial assemblies could not be more stronger.

The whole of country should learn from an outstanding case study in Thar where exemplary turnouts (71 per cent) have steamrollered candidates to seek their support. *