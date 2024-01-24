Right Direction?

Lo and Behold! The election frenzy has finally arrived. Cutting through the monotony, a war of words has begun between longtime rivals, as PML(N) leaders Uzma Bukhari and Marriyam Aurangzeb have realised the need to clap back to Bilawal’s fiery criticism of their party policies.

Dismissing his political growth to a newbie, Mr Bhutto-Zardari has been asked to stay civil, focus on his party’s performance and, most crucially, refrain from throwing hard-hitting salvos like PTI Founder Imran Khan. But while the two leaders could be appreciated for establishing a clear line about their party’s policy on Bilawal’s attacks, their responses still did not touch upon an overall misleading, non-coherent concoction of principles, when asked about the manifesto. It is not just PPP that is making use of the empty playing ground to put its point across and reclaim the lost lands in Punjab. Although much-publicised surveys suggest all of Punjab is ready to embrace the charisma of Nawaz Sharif, his nonexistent public appearances do give some semblance to pessimistic outlooks about PML(N) losing its foothold across their beloved GT Road.

More worryingly, however, remains the fact that the party that takes great pride in ushering in an era of unlimited opportunities, growth, affordability and peace is yet to decide its key quantifiable checklist.

Can motorways alone help the common man lay bread on his table? Would stories of how Mr Sharif managed to singlehandedly fight the entire system bring some tangible change to the skyrocketing inflation and an overall dampened market?

These pages have repeatedly – at the expense of being repetitive – called for a need to introspect and come up with the best way possible for whoever wishes to climb to power. Instead of getting overwhelmed by personality clashes, all political parties would do well to focus on how they can contribute to the greater good. Even a moment’s delay in waking up to this reality gives a greater impetus to the naysayers who do not believe the system has what it takes to build the nation and work for the country. *