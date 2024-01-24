Non-Aligned Voices

As the echoes of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit fade, Pakistan’s voice resonates with a message of cooperation and resolve amidst a world riddled with complex challenges.

Additional Foreign Secretary Syed Haider Shah, who represented Islamabad at the summit, echoing Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to NAM’s ideals of peace and collaboration, spoke for the need to carry out concerted global action to conquer these obstacles. While Pakistan’s belief in peaceful coexistence within and beyond the region is undeniable, a stark reality casts a shadow on its aspirations.

The specter of terrorism, the most menacing of global challenges, looms large, fueled by disturbing developments in neighboring Afghanistan. The burgeoning fiber trade between India and Afghanistan, coupled with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s brazen presence in the region (read Afghanistan), paints a grim picture of simmering instability. These terrorist entities, with their sole agenda of destabilization, threaten to ignite a regional firestorm.

The hypocrisy of certain world powers (read America-led West as well as the Arab world), preaching peace while endorsing belligerent actions like Israel’s continued oppression of Palestine, adds a layer of complexity to the equation. It further underscores the futility of mere rhetoric in the face of concrete actions that exacerbate geopolitical tensions. Pakistan’s call for decisive action resonates beyond rhetoric. It demands tangible steps to dismantle terrorist safe havens, curb illicit trade fueling conflict, and hold accountable those who instigate and abet acts of violence. To achieve lasting peace, the root causes of conflict, including the unresolved Palestinian and Kashmir issues, must be addressed with earnest adherence to UN resolutions.

However, the onus does not solely lie with certain individual nations. The UN, tasked with fostering global harmony, must rise to its calling. It must shed its perceived biases and mediate conflicts with impartiality, ensuring justice and self-determination for all. Only then can the promises of peace uttered within conference halls translate into tangible realities on the ground. While skepticism may linger, Pakistan’s voice at the NAM summit serves as a potent reminder that dialogue and collaboration remain the only viable pathways to a peaceful future. If the global community can transcend individual agendas and embrace collective action, the challenges that seem insurmountable today can be conquered tomorrow. It is time to translate words into deeds, for only then can the ideals of the Non-Aligned Movement truly find their footing in a world teetering on the brink. *