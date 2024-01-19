Azam Khan records another statement in cipher case

Azam Khan, the former principal secretary of the then prime minister Imran Khan, recorded his statement in the cipher case, a private TV channel reported on Thursday. As per details, the cipher case proceeded against former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the Official Secret Act court where Azam Khan recorded his statement under oath. The Ex-principal secretary stated that he received the cipher copy from his staff in March 2022, which he handed over to the Prime Minister. According to him, the Prime Minister retained a copy of the cipher, later he said it went missing. Azam Khan said that the Master Cipher copy was with the foreign ministry and a meeting was held in Bani gala and the copy was narrated during a meeting in Banigala. It was then decided to present the cipher in the federal cabinet.