Azekah breaks the Internet with sun-kissed pictures

Showbiz starlet Azekah Daniel broke the internet with her all-neon look in the latest set of pictures on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Azekah Daniel treated her millions of followers with a new brunch dump, flaunting sun-kissed glow and an oh-so-chic neon fit. “Each sunbeam is a sweet reminder to shine from within,” wrote the ‘Mein’ actor in the caption of the five-photo gallery, with a series of emojis and hashtags ‘sunkissed’ and ‘winters’. The clicks captured Daniel in a neon-green hoodie and joggers set with printed sleeves, which she paired with matching shoes. The fashionista styled the look with a bright yellow bag and black shades, rounded off with fresh makeup and beachy waves. Millions of her followers in the social sphere showered their love on viral pictures with likes and comments for the celebrity. Meanwhile, on the work front, Azekiah Daniel is currently being seen as Ayra in the blockbuster drama serial ‘Mein’, co-starring Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali. The Badar Mehmood directorial, written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time on ARY Digital.