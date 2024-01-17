Masood Khan hails election of Pakistani-origin mayor of a US township

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has congratulated Fozia Janjua, a Pakistani-American who was recently elected as mayor of a township in the U.S. state of New Jersey to become the first Muslim & South Asian woman to hold that position.

“Your success is a source of pride for the entire Pakistan, and it is celebrated in both Pakistan and the United States,” he said in a virtual meeting with Mayor Janjua, who leads the township of Mount Laurel, according to a press release issued by the Pakistani embassy Tuesday.

“You are a bridge-builder between two nations.” the Pakistani envoy told her. Describing her election as a moment of pride, Mayor Janjua was quoted as saying, “I take deep pride in my Pakistani roots and heritage and my achievement is a commitment to foster inclusivity and diversity between cultures.”

Fozia Janjua emphasized her passion for community service, focusing on teaching prisoners and underprivileged children before joining active politics. “In a divided world, I wanted to create a united community that promotes understanding and appreciation, contributing to the diverse tapestry of Mount Laurel’s community,” she added. Ambassador Masood Khan, while felicitating the mayor, highlighted the growing role of Pakistani-Americans in U.S. politics.

“Pakistani Americans are making a massive contribution to the social economic and political landscape of the United States. There are currently 10 Assembly members in different states who are making a difference to the US and Pakistan alike.

“Your election signifies the growing diversity in American political leadership and the increasing integration of diverse cultures into the fabric of American politics:” Masood Khan added.

He invited Mayor Janjua to visit Pakistan with businessmen and entrepreneurs from her constituency and link them up with Pakistani counterparts.

“You can build trade and economic bridges between Pakistan and the United States as there is huge potential of bilateral investment between two countries.”

Ambassador Masood Khan also discussed the possibility of establishing a sister city partnership between Chakwal in Pakistan with the town of Mount Laurel.

Mayor Fozia Janjua said, having her roots in Chakwal, she would gladly champion this relationship. She voiced her deep admiration for Pakistani dramas, music, and food in fluent Urdu, the press release added.

The mayor expressed her desire to visit Pakistan soon, with her sons who looked forward to experiencing the country’s culture.