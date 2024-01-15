Nawaz Sharif: The Lion Roaring Again

In the complex landscape of Pakistani politics, Nawaz Sharif stands out as a formidable figure, and his potential return for the fourth time as Prime Minister is generating widespread anticipation. While critics may scoff and opponents may sling mud, the groundswell of support for Nawaz Sharif is undeniable. It’s not blind faith, it’s a deep-seated recognition of his achievements marked by his previous tenures. Let’s analyse into the reasons why Nawaz Sharif is not just a frontrunner, but the people’s overwhelming choice for Prime Minister.

The Development Drifter: Nawaz Sharif isn’t a man of empty promises; he’s a roll-up-your-sleeves, get-things-done kind of leader. His development spree across sectors is etched in the nation’s memory. From the gleaming motorways that crisscross the landscape, to the state-of-the-art hospitals that bring quality healthcare to the masses, to the IT boom that catapulted Pakistan onto the global stage, Nawaz Sharif’s vision has transformed the country. His pro-people policies, like the historic Benazir Income Support Program, empowered millions, lifting them out of poverty and giving them a fighting chance.

Education: The Bedrock of Progress: Nawaz Sharif understood that education is the bedrock of a thriving nation. He poured resources into revamping schools, colleges, and universities, making quality education accessible to all. His flagship Punjab Education Sector Reform Program and Daanish Schools for the underpreviliged is a testament to his commitment to building a brighter future for generations to come.

The Economic Engine: Nawaz Sharif’s economic policies were pragmatic and forward-thinking. He attracted foreign investment, fostered entrepreneurship, and stabilized the rupee, setting Pakistan on a path of economic growth. His focus on infrastructure development, particularly energy projects, laid the foundation for a self-reliant and prosperous Pakistan.

The People’s Champion: Nawaz Sharif is not a distant figure cloistered in ivory towers. He’s a man of the people, who understands their struggles and aspirations. He connects with the common man, speaks their language, and champions their causes. His charisma and empathy resonate with millions, making him a leader they can trust, a leader who truly cares.

Beyond the Rhetoric: While opponents may try to paint him as a controversial figure, the public sees through the noise. They remember the progress, the stability, the hope that Nawaz Sharif brought. They see a leader who has faced challenges head-on, emerged stronger, and learned from his experiences. They believe that his maturity, his wisdom, and his love for Pakistan make him the ideal candidate to pull the nation from turbulent times.

The public’s rejection of other leaders is a stark reality. They’ve seen empty promises, unfulfilled dreams, and a steady decline in living standards. Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, offers a proven track record, a clear vision, and a genuine passion for Pakistan’s progress. The Lion is roaring, and Pakistan is ready to roar with him.

The writer is ex-MPA Punjab Assembly. She is a close aide of Maryam Nawaz and tweets at @hinaparvezbutt