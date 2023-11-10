Subhash Ghai says he was happy to meet Katrina at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party; showers praise for Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’

Subhash Ghai, who recently attended Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party, took to his Instagram handle to share a lovely photo from the bash where he is seen sharing a candid moment with Katrina Kaif.

In the picture, Ghai is seen interacting with his ‘Yuvraaj’ aactress.Actress Huma Qureshi is also seen in the background. Along with the lovely photo, the filmmaker wrote, ‘Write a caption…Tu muskra jaha bhi hain. tu muskraa – I was happy to hv met our beautiful heroine #KATRINA KAIF with same glow n dignity as she carried in her 2nd film ‘Yuvraaj’ in 2008..At Diwali party by ramesh taurani last eve..Stay blessed katrina. Vicky looks great in #SAM BAHADUR ‘ trailer n wishing him great success God bless u both’.

The director also showered praise on Vicky Kaushal’s performance in the trailer of ‘Sam Bahadur’ and wished him all the best for the same.

As soon as he shared the post, likes and comments poured in from all sides. While one fan wrote, ‘She looked like a dream in yuvraaj thanks sir’, another one added, ‘This is so wholesome sir’. A fan also commented, ‘So sweet of you sir and what I love about Katrina is that she has huge respect for her seniors since day 1, she is superstar now but she is still grounded’.

Subhash Ghai’s directorial Yuvvraaj was released in 2008 which had Katrina and Salman Khan in the lead roles.

Ramesh Taurani’s star-studded Diwali bash was also attended by celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Soha Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Tusshar Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Karishma Tanna, Govinda and many others.