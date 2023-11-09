New Zealand’s semifinal hopes hang in balance amid rain threat

Adverse weather conditions previously impacted Black Caps during their match against Pakistan.New Zealand’s chances of reaching the Cricket World Cup semifinals are at risk due to the threat of rain, which could disrupt their final pool match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The city experienced its wettest November day since 2015, with over 7cm of rainfall, leading to waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas and underpasses.

The weather forecast for Bengaluru indicates a high of 27°C with showers and scattered thunderstorms throughout the day and evening.

The adverse weather conditions had previously impacted the Black Caps during their match against Pakistan, where they scored 401 runs, but ultimately lost the match due to rain.

Pakistan secured a 21-run victory using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after reaching 200 for one wicket in 25.3 overs before the rain interruption.

This loss has put New Zealand in a challenging position, despite their fourth position in the standings.

India, South Africa, and Australia have already qualified for the semifinals, leaving New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan with uncertain prospects.

Thankfully, New Zealand has a better net run rate than Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The simplest path for New Zealand to qualify for the semifinals is to win their upcoming match against Sri Lanka, accumulating 10 points, and maintaining a higher net run rate than Pakistan and Afghanistan, who could also finish with 10 points.

In case they lose to Sri Lanka or the match is abandoned due to rain, New Zealand would need to hope that Pakistan and Afghanistan lose their remaining matches and finish with a better net run rate.

The beauty of this type of layout is that you do play everybody, you are challenged by everybody in different ways, so the focus is much more about your own cricket and how you look to try and handle that.”

New Zealand similarly struggled to make the semis in 2019 but were able to turn things around and reach the final. “I suppose guys have had some of those experiences, but it’s another game on another day and four years later,” Williamson said.

“So, the focus is here and now and on the conditions, and how we want to adjust.” Williamson added that pacer Lockie Ferguson’s return after missing two matches due to injury would depend on pitch conditions.

The Netherlands, with a net run rate of -1.398, also has an outside chance of finishing with eight points. To secure a spot in the semifinals, Pakistan must win their upcoming match against England, accumulating 10 points, and maintain a higher net run rate than New Zealand and Afghanistan.

If Pakistan loses their last match and finishes with eight points, they would need New Zealand and Afghanistan to lose their remaining matches while also finishing with a better net run rate.

The Netherlands, with their net run rate of -1.398, is another team in contention to reach eight points.