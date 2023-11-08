CGGC to actively participate in Pak clean energy construction

Gezhouba Group is willing to leverage its own advantages, further penetrate the Pakistani market, provide expertise and resources to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and contribute endless momentum to the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan, stated Deng Yinqi during his visit to Pakistan.

Deng, Vice President of China Gezhouba Group Co Limited (CGGC), led a delegation to visit Pakistan last week. He visited Li Yong, Commercial Counselor at Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, and introduced CGGC’s international business and operations in Pakistan.

They also had in-depth discussions about the construction of SK hydropower Station project, which is the largest hydropower station invested in by the Group under CPEC.

Deng also met with Chairman of the Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Lt. Gen. (Retd) Sajjad Ghani, during his stay in Pakistan, according to report carried by Gwadar Pro on Tuesday.

They reviewed the successful implementation of NJ Hydropower Station, which was the first project constructed by Gezhouba Group in Pakistan.

Deng said that the successful power generation of the NJ project in 2018 demonstrated the strong friendship between Gezhouba and WAPDA, as they worked together towards common development and mutual benefit.

CGGC is committed to strengthening the in-depth cooperation with WAPDA. They aim to jointly promote collaboration in hydroelectricity, water conservancy, photovoltaic, and other fields.

Deng added that their goal is to create a model of friendly cooperation between China and Pakistan.

CGGC and WAPDA have a strong foundation of cooperation and mutual trust. Sajjad welcomed the group to continue actively participating in Pakistan’s clean energy construction and contribute to the country’s socio-economic development.

Deng and his delegation also visited the site of SK hydropower station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Touching on market development, Deng emphasized that hydropower is CGGC’s traditional and advantageous business, serving as the “root” and “soul” of the group’s development.

“Gezhouba Group has strong confidence in hydropower sector. We should deeply participate in the relevant market in Pakistan and prioritize the quality and synergistic development of the group’s international business,” said Deng.