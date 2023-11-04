Punjab Police ensured fool-proof security arrangements at religious places: IG Punjab

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements of mosques, Imambargahs and other religious places throughout the province for juma prayers due to which the atmosphere of peace law and order was maintained throughout the province and the citizens offered Juma prayers in a peaceful environment and performed their routine chores of normal lives.

Earlier, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had ordered to enhance the security of mosques, imambargahs, important places, business centers across the province. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that in view of the current security situation, the police should remain very vigilant, keep a close watch on the suspects, the teams of Dolphin Squad, Peru, Elite Force, Police Stations should conduct effective patrolling around places of worship, important places, cities. Through checking of suspicious persons and vehicles should be ensured at all entry and exit points of cities and province to keep a close eye on anti social elements, snipers stationed at elevated positions keep an vigilant eye on all the activities.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has appreciated the team of Vehari district for recovering 05.56 million rupees stolen from the office of the askari guards IG Punjab said that the actions against the criminal elements should be accelerated, and every possible protection should be provided to the life and property of the citizens. According to the details, in the incident on September 19, thieves stole 06 crore 35 lakh rupees from the askari guards office and escaped. Police teams under the leadership of RPO Multan Captain (retd) Sohail Chaudhry and DPO Vehari Issa Khan arrested the thieves and from the possession of the accused, 05 crore 56 lakh rupees were recovered out of the stolen money and handed over to the military guards.

Askari guards thanked the IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and the police team for arresting the accused in a record time by effective follow up. Chief Executive Officer Askari Guards, Brigadier (Retd) Tahir Ali Malik sent a letter of thanks to IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. While thanking the Punjab Police for safely recovering Rs.05 crore 56 lakh from the thieves, he said that the Punjab Police has proved its expertise by solving the difficult case in a short time with modern investigation and effective strategy. Brigadier (retired) Tahir Ali Malik sent a certificate of appreciation and cash reward to Sub-Inspector CIA Rauf Iqbal, who arrested the accused. ASI Muhammad Waqas and Lady Constable Shakeela Rani have also been sent certificates of appreciation and cash prizes. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the encouragement given by the askari guards to the police team is commendable; such awards lead to higher morale of the force for better performance.

Under-training officers participating in the 38th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) of the National Institute of Management Islamabad paid a study visit to the Central Police Office. The delegation was informed about the working of Punjab Police, public service delivery projects, community policing initiatives, crime fighting strategies and field formations. DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir briefed the 15-member delegation on crime control, digitization in Punjab Police and provision of services to citizens.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar addressed the under training officers and also answered their questions. IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is taking priority measures for the prevention of crime as well as community policing to serve and protect the citizens.IG Punjab said that the state-of-the-art service centers in all the districts of the province are providing the best service delivery to the citizens. Similarly, in connection with community policing initiatives, protection centers have been established to help and guide the vulnerable segments of society such as transgenders, women, children and mentally challenged people, to whom Punjab police is providing social security to hundreds of citizens every day. IG Punjab said that CTD is actively working to eliminate terrorists, miscreants and their facilitators, whereas this year, more than 125 proclaimed offenders from different countries have been arrested in a crackdown against dangerous proclaimed offenders. The officers included in the delegation also asked questions about various departmental affairs of Punjab Police.At the end of the visit, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan and the head of the delegation.

Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry, Additional IG IAB, Kamran Khan, Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan, Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Logistics Athar Ismail, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar, AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ejaz and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and other senior police officers were present in the meeting.