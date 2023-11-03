First Pakistan-Kazakhstan trucks exit Torugart port

The first trucks carrying export goods departed from Pakistan using the Transport International Router (TIR) system, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

They exited via the Torugart border crossing in Xinjiang before arriving Kazakhstan.

Loaded with mango juice, small household appliances, and other goods, the trucks traveled through Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan, making it the first TIR service in China spanning four countries.

With TIR, an international customs facilitation system that significantly enhances the efficiency and security of trade, there is no need for drivers and goods to be stranded at borders for days, slowing down operations by unloading and reloading goods from one truck to another.

In order to ensure the smooth progress of this transportation business, Khunjerab and Torugart Customs fully utilize the flexible advantages of TIR, effectively leverage the frontier advantages of the “Belt and Road” westward opening, and dynamically track the trucks.

They also established a dedicated team to offer 24/7 one-stop management services.

“On the basis of supervising imported and exported goods, we conducted a comprehensive analysis of the TIR transportation mode and developed a customized customs clearance plan.

This plan greatly reduces the time required for enterprises to clear customs and improves the efficiency of customs clearance process,” explained an official from Torugart Customs.