Gold continues its upward trajectory in domestic market of Pakistan following back-to-back surges in international market. Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 1 November 2023 On Wednesday, the price of single tola increased by Rs900 and the new price hovered at Rs213,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs771 and reached Rs182,613. The price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,365, 21 karat rate is Rs189,350 and 18k gold rate is around Rs162,300 for a single tola. Globally, the price of the bullion moved up by $3 dollars to $2015. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450 Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450