Biased Narratives

Words matter. Especially when millions of lives are at stake. Of late, western media organisations have earned the ire of the world for their extremely biased coverage of the ongoing war in Gaza. A conflict against defenceless civilians in the most densely populated besieged strip of Gaza is routinely portrayed as collateral damage in the best of words.

There are reports of one of the art world’s top magazine editors being shown the door over the publishing of an open letter in support of Palestine and a veteran science journal editor being fired for posting his views on social media. The press seems to be running a tight ship where freedom of speech and respect for humanity do not matter anymore. The scorched-earth policy where Israeli air strikes continue to pound civilians on a daily basis – killing thousands and uprooting millions – appears to have garnered a vicious support base that is not ready to accept the reality.

Repeated proclamations about Israel being right have pulled the drapes as the world stares at a defeated, exasperated humanity. The leaders of the free world have also made up their minds as they stand in a long queue, excited to hug the Israeli Prime Minister and whitewash his crimes. Though the casualties mount heavily and Israel’s wrath is far from over, the rest of the international community is still mulling over its options. Though an unprecedented wave of outrage has shocked every corner, the administrations are either still sitting on the fence or quite satisfied with scathing press releases.

Not much has yet been done to avert the Damoclean sword of utter ruin. Mediating through diplomacy would only become a possibility if enough pressure if exerted to overcome the Western hegemony. But to fight against a prevailing narrative that this war has been forced upon a peaceful Israel is just arduous of a task. A Palestinian diplomat recently sighed, “Palestinian Ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, put it, “History for some media and politicians starts when Israelis are killed.” The resignation hangs heavy in the air. *