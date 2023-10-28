Kriti Sanon calls out filmmakers over lack of budget for women-centric films

Kriti Sanon recently opened up about how differently filmmakers treat women-centric films in terms of budget than men-led films.

In conversation with Film Companion, the Bollywood actress shared that male-led films are budgeted for a larger-than-life scale and those movies earned big numbers.

“I feel like someone needs to really take the front and the risk on positioning a female-led film on that scale,” the 33-year-old actress said.

Kriti, who recently received a prestigious National Award for her remarkable performance in Mimi, revealed that filmmakers got scared of investing the same money on female-led movies. “We get scared of what it’s gonna earn or not earn, and we sort of limit the positioning and aspirational value of it and maybe that’s why it doesn’t end up earning that kind of money,” she added. On the work front, Kriti will be next seen opposite Shahid Kapoor for the first time in an untitled rom-com film. Directed by Amit Joshi, the movie will release in cinemas on February 9, 2024.