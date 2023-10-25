Fostering Mental Well-Being

Feeling good, confident, and appreciated is an essential steppingstone to productivity with creativity and innovation underlining it.

Mental wellbeing is a fundamental component of a fulfilling existence whether in personal or professional realms. Lately and especially since COVID-19, the issue has gained momentum on a global scale, compelling all organizations, small or large, to insightfully consider the average 81,396 hours at work, that by and large people tend to dedicate to their chosen field of work, in their lives.

In Pakistan, mental health has historically been overlooked and has been stigmatized. The reasons could have been social bias or lack of awareness to consider it as just another ailment, but it adversely affected the landscape by imposing silence on the sufferers and neglect on the people at the helm of affairs.

The recent change toward understanding the issue and companies’ commitment to happier work environments is a great shift. And we see the burgeoning awareness in policy making and attitudes at the national level too.

WHO data indicates that Pakistan has a mere 0.19 psychiatrists per 100,000 people.

According to the World Health Organization, the disorders comprise over 4% of the disease burden, with a higher prevalence among women. Approximately 24 million people in Pakistan require psychiatric support yet available resources for screening and support fall woefully short. WHO data indicates that Pakistan has a mere 0.19 psychiatrists per 100,000 people – one of the lowest figures in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region and globally.

The fast pace, competitiveness, and economic issues have made stress a common and inevitable part of modern life, especially since stress and work are almost inseparable. Chronic stress can be detrimental to immunity and push a healthy mind towards depression, anxiety, burnout, and related disorders. It can also impair our immune system, increase our risk of various diseases, and affect our productivity and performance at work.

On the personal front, one can look into physical exercise, family time, etc. to combat stress; however, the responsibility of managing stress at the workplace cannot rest only on the employee. Empathy and understanding from the organization are essential. This is where clear expectations, mentoring, support, and professional development have to work hand in hand. Creating a positive and supportive work culture that fosters mental health and well-being is always the outcome of a well-thought-out vision that transcends short-term gains for a global vision.

Various initiatives to praise and acknowledge, to create equitable platforms, to facilitate progress and comfort can contribute but they are always a derivative of informed and visionary leadership.

Organizations across the globe are now actively looking at different ways to incorporate measures that can help them be identified as an ‘ideal place to work’ – placing them as leaders in an empathetic approach to progress. Take for instance the data, research & analytics firm, S&P Global, which has expanded its people benefits as a part of its ‘People First’ Policy.

This approach prioritizes the needs of S&P Global colleagues to cover a variety of their personal, professional, and social requirements. S&P Global which also has its operations in Pakistan prioritizes the well-being and mental health of its employees through a range of comprehensive programs and benefits to enable its people to thrive at work, at home, and in life.

This commitment includes offering wellness days, virtual fitness classes, and participation in mindfulness and wellness communities. Additionally, they implement “LifeWorks,” a comprehensive well-being program that provides information, tools, and resources to support S&P Global people and their family members in all areas of wellness.

The organization also has a Mindful Meditation program, consisting brief sessions led by meditation coaches, encompassing breathing exercises, and gentle stretching aimed at assisting colleagues in stress alleviation and improving concentration during work.

Effectively addressing workplace stress not only enhances personal well-being and satisfaction but also plays a pivotal role in bolstering our organization’s success and long-term viability. This World Mental Health Day let’s collectively commit to taking proactive steps to create a more positive and supportive workplace environment for everyone’s benefit.

The writer is a freelance columnist