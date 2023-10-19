Naqvi thanks Itlay for supporting extension in GSP+ status

Ambassador of Italy Mr. Andreas Ferrarese met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at Punjab House Islamabad in which matters pertaining to enhancing cooperation in culture,tourism and trade sectors were discussed.Steps with regard to exchanging a great number of trade and cultural delegations were also discussed.The Italian Ambassador while reiterating his resolve to continue his support for Pakistan for acquiring extension in the GSP+ status emphasized that Italy will continue its support for Pakistan for acquiring extension in the GSP+ status.CM Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Italian Ambassador on providing support by Italy with regard to extension in the GSP+ status.Mohsin Naqvi remarked that Pakistan and Italy are best friendly countries adding that time has arrived to transform their friendship into a fruitful economic relationship.CM highlighted that cultural and trade sectors are interlinked with each other adding that the Punjab government aspires to further enhance its collaboration with Italy in these sectors.We welcome the Italian cooperation for imparting training to the Police Liaison Officers. CM maintained that a proactive role by the Trade Commission holds its significance for enhancing trade along with providing ease in acquiring work visas.CM apprised that we are launching a one window operation for the promotion of investment in Punjab adding that Italian investors should visit Punjab and we will provide them all possible facilitation.The Italian Ambassador while talking with CM informed that the Trade Commission has launched its working to enhance mutual trade adding that we are taking measures to provide ease in acquiring work visas.The Italian Ambassador vowed that cooperation in the cultural, tourism and trade sectors will be further promoted.

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Doctor Kausar Abdullah Malik met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in which steps to enhance production of Rabi and Kharif crops were discussed.Federal Minister Doctor Kausar Abdullah Malik congratulated CM Mohsin Naqvi on procuring a record cotton production in Punjab.Federal Minister Doctor Kausar Abdullah Malik lauded the steps on holding Punjab Cabinet meetings at Divisional Headquarters.Discussion about price of wheat and other grains was held during the meeting and the proposal to keep uniform wheat price was reviewed. Discussion to take essential steps with regard to bringing stability in the price of cotton was held during the meeting and it was agreed to bring stability in the price of cotton with the cooperation of Trading Corporation of Pakistan(TCP).CM Mohsin Naqvi stated on this occasion that bringing stability in the cotton price is essential so as to award complete profit to the farmers of their labour after procuring large-scale cotton production.The federal government should play its vigorous role to bring stability in the cotton price by buying cotton through TCP. CM said that procuring large-scale cotton production is gratifying adding that a valuable foreign exchange can be obtained through value added products. Federal Minister Doctor Kausar Abdullah Malik said that putting sewage into River Ravi and other rivers can pose a great danger to marine life and the environment adding that a complete ban on putting sewage into rivers and canals in order to save marine environment is inevitable.CM directed MD WASA and Deputy Commissioner Lahore to chalk out a strategy under the headship and guidance of Federal Minister Doctor Kausar Abdullah.

Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqar met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at Punjab House Islamabad in which taking essential steps to bring stability in the cotton price were discussed.It was decided during the meeting to contact the federal government so as to bring stability in the cotton price. Both the Chief Ministers agreed that the farmers in Sindh and Punjab will be facilitated in obtaining real profit of their crop and the Prime Minister of Pakistan will be formally requested for purchasing cotton through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan. CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that the farmers of Sindh and Punjab should not at all sell their cotton crop at a low price adding that we will not let the labour of farmers go waste.Mohsin Naqvi vowed that Punjab and Sindh will take every essential measure jointly in this regard.