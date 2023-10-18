Celebrities asked to defame Pakistan for roles in Bollywood: Faysal Quraishi

Well-known celebrity Faysal Quraishi opens up about the showbiz industry and his views how and why Pakistani stars can get work in the Bollywood industry. Faysal described significant events in his life and the unknown details about the entertainment sector and the problems he faced in his journey. He openly shares his concerns about working in Bollywood, pointing out the divisive nature of some Indian showbiz groups that unfairly portray Pakistan. He emphasised the value of fostering goodwill and mutual understanding between the two nations. He declined when asked if he had worked on any Bollywood projects. “There, we don’t get along. I speak my heart when I speak. Even my supporters are outraged, but what can one do? At time, you have to mistreat Pakistan if you want a successful Bollywood film.” He added show him one instance when visitor from Pakistan was treated kindly by Indian while recalling the visit of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who was welcomed unfairly by the Indian foreign ministry.