Imran Khan says he got skinnier as he battled depression, people claimed he was on drugs

Former actor Imran Khan has been actively interacting with his fans on social media. He often shares anecdotes from the films he did and writes about the difficulties he faced while working as an actor. In his latest post, Khan opened up about consuming steroids to bulk up his muscles, as he was too ‘skinny’ since always. Sharing a couple of shirtless pictures of himself on Instagram, Khan shared, “I’ve always been skinny. I’m one of those hyper-metabolic people, my body just burns through whatever I consume. Oh no, what a terrible affliction! In my late teens, guys around me started joining gyms and working out. They started to expand, their biceps stretching the sleeves of their t-shirts. I wore a size S, and my sleeves were still loose.” As he didn’t have bulked-up muscles during the shoot of his debut film, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008, Khan had to wear two layers of clothing. He added, “I didn’t need to be muscular to play Jai Singh Rathore… but I was convinced that I was too skinny, which is why Jai mostly wears two layers of clothing throughout Jaane Tu.” But for his next film, Kidnap, Imran Khan hit the gym and started his journey of bodybuilding.