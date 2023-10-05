Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah successfully undergoes shoulder surgery

Fast bowler Naseem Shah has undergone a successful surgery on his shoulder in a private hospital in London. According to reports, the procedure was carried out by a renowned shoulder surgeon in London.

Doctors have confirmed that Naseem Shah underwent a minor surgery to address a small tear in his shoulder tendon.

The operation lasted for approximately half an hour, and the young cricketer is now on the path to recovery.

Medical experts have advised Naseem Shah to take a rest of 4 to 6 weeks before resuming any strenuous activities.

It is expected that he will be available for selection in the national team soon. Naseem Shah is set to commence practice sessions in four to six weeks, aiming to regain his fitness.

Sources close to the situation suggest that Naseem Shah, being a young and dedicated athlete, stands a good chance of recovering faster compared to others with similar injuries.