An eye-opening tragedy

Pakistan is land of ongoing tragedies, and the latest among them related to the healthcare system: a locally manufactured injection, “Avastin,” has inflicted irreversible damage upon the lives of 10 to 14 patients. The aftermath of this medical catastrophe calls for a swift and comprehensive response from the government, one that not only addresses the immediate crisis but also seeks justice and accountability for the affected patients.

The initial response from the authorities has been predictable, with the Avastin injection recalled from the market and cases registered against the suppliers. While these actions are essential, they come as little consolation to those who have already lost their vision due to this defective injection. The old adage “prevention is better than cure” couldn’t be more relevant in this context. The government must take measures to ensure that such tragedies are prevented in the future.

The formation of a five-member committee to investigate the loss of eyesight among patients who received the Avastin injection is a step in the right direction. This committee must work transparently to ascertain the root causes of the incident. It must not only identify those directly responsible for administering the flawed injection but also scrutinize the entire supply chain, from import licenses to distribution processes. Moreover, it should determine if the medical professionals who administered these injections were adequately qualified and followed proper protocols.

The severity of this crisis should not be underestimated. Approximately 12 patients, including prominent individuals such as the brother of senior PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor, have suffered irreparable damage to their eyesight. The government’s response must extend beyond mere compensation; it should encompass comprehensive medical care and support for those affected.

The injection tragedy has also shed light on the profit-driven motives that sometimes overshadow ethical and safety considerations in the pharmaceutical industry. It is alarming to learn that a significant profit margin was associated with this injection. This revelation underscores the urgent need for stringent regulatory oversight in the healthcare sector to ensure that profit does not take precedence over patient well-being and safety.

The government must not only hold those responsible accountable but also demonstrate a commitment to preventing similar incidents in the future. Timely investigations and clear communication with the affected individuals and their families are paramount. Moreover, the authorities should consider strengthening the regulatory framework governing pharmaceuticals and medical procedures to prevent such lapses in the future. *