Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Maneka detained from Lahore Airport

Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband, was apprehended at Lahore Airport. Khawar Maneka, the ex-husband of Pakistan’s ex-first lady Bushra Bibi, was apprehended at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

According to media reports, Mr. Manika was detained by federal investigators and turned over to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Imran Khan’s current wife’s ex-husband was reportedly preparing a trip to Dubai when he was arrested by FIA officials during a routine check.

A case was also filed by ACE officials against Khawar Manika, who was detained because his name was on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Manika, Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband, was arrested at Lahore Airport. Manika is a spiritual devotee of Pakpattan’s 13th-century mystic Baba Farid Ganj Shakkar. He previously worked as a senior official in the Customs Department.