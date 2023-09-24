Pakistan squad for World Cup 2023 announced

15-member Pakistan Cricket Team (PCT) has been announced for world cup 2023 to be held in India.

Hassan Ali joins the team in place of the unfit Naseem Shah.

World Cup will be played in India from 5 October to 19 October.

There has been only one change in the Asia Cup squad and that too has come as a result of fast bowler Naseem Shah’s unfitness.

Wicket keeper Mohammad Haris, Mystery spinner Ibrar Ahmed and fast bowler Zaman Khan have been included in travelling reserve.

Babar Azam will be captain and Shadab Khan will be vice captain.

According to details, National Selection Committee under Inzamam-ul- Haq has made only one change in squad of Asia Cup by keeping in view of consistency and confidence in existing players which has also been occurred unfortunately due to result of unfit fast bowler Naseem Shah.

It is pertinent to say that the squad who had participated in Asia Cup was comprised of 17 members.

Hassan Ali has been included in World Cup squad in place of Naseem Shah.

Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket Keeper), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usama Mir are included in Pakistan Cricket Team.

Mohammad Haris (Wicket Keeper), Abrar Ahmad and Zaman Khan are included in reserve.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said that after receiving encouraging reports from the medical panel about the fitness of bowler Haris Rauf, Haris has started bowling at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection.

Before the World Cup matches starting from October 5, the Pakistani team will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand on September 29 and Australia on October 3, while Pakistan’s first match in the World Cup will be against the Netherlands on October 6.

Apart from this, Pakistan has played the semi-finals of this tournament four times in 1979, 1983, 1987 and 2011. The Pakistani team could not reach the semi-finals in the 2019 World Cup due to low run rate.