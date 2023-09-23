Second round of National U19 tournaments begins today

LAHORE: The best teenage talent will be in action once again from tomorrow as the second rounds of National U19 Championship (three-day) and National U19 Cup (one-day) commence tomorrow (Friday).

The three-day matches will be played from 22 till 24 September and the one-day contests will be staged on 26 September. Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Karachi, Sargodha and Sheikhupura will play host to these fixtures, which promise to unearth exciting talents.

The 18 regional sides are equally divided into three groups and the top team from each group will qualify for the triangular stage of both tournaments.

The two teams that top the triangular stage will play the finals of the National U19 Championship from 10 to 13 November at Rana Naveed Academy in Sheikhupura and the National U19 Cup on 26 October at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Faisalabad, Fata, Hyderabad, Karachi Whites and Quetta are placed in Group A. Islamabad, Lahore Blues, Larkana, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi are in Group B, while Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Dera Murad Jamali, Karachi Blues, Lahore Whites and Sialkot are part of Group C.