Argentina remain at top of FIFA Men’s Rankings

Islamabad: The top five teams have remained unchanged after the international break World champions Argentina retained their grip at the top of the FIFA world rankings after the latest update was issued on Thursday by the game’s governing body FIFA. The top five teams have remained unchanged after the international break. Argentina, who replaced Brazil at the summit in April, remained top after beating Ecuador and Bolivia in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers earlier this month. Second-placed France, who lost to Germany in a friendly last week, retained second place followed by Brazil (third), England (fourth) and Belgium (fifth). Portugal were the only team in the top 10 to climb a spot, moving up to eighth, while Italy dropped one place to ninth after a 1-1 draw with North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifier. Croatia (sixth), Netherlands (seventh) and Spain (10th) complete the top 10, while Morocco (13th), Colombia (16th), Denmark (18th) and Japan (19th) all moved up a place.