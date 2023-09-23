Naval chief attends 25th int’l Seapower Symposium-2023

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has attended 25th International Seapower Symposium-2023 (ISS-25) held at US Naval War College Newport, Rhode Island during official visit to the United States of America (USA).

The event involved panel discussions on issues related to common maritime challenges and opportunities to enhance international maritime security cooperation.

A large number of Heads of World Navies or their senior representatives attended ISS-25, a Pakistan Navy news release said on Friday.

During ISS, bilateral meetings and interactions of the Chief of the Naval Staff with senior International Naval dignitaries including Chief of Staff Spanish Navy, Naval Chiefs of Azerbaijan, Egypt, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Secretary of the US Navy (SECNAV) and Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) of US Navy were held to discuss matters of mutual interest. During the interactions, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi briefed the participants on Maritime Perspective of Pakistan with special focus on PN contributions to regional maritime security.

The admiral highlighted the challenges to Indian Ocean security and mentioned Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) which was aimed to shoulder international obligations for safe and secure maritime environment in the region.

The purpose of International Seapower Symposium is to provide a forum for senior international naval leaders to discuss common maritime challenges and opportunities to enhance international maritime security cooperation.

Discussions at ISS would further strengthen the efforts to enhance cooperation in countering piracy, providing disaster relief & humanitarian assistance, coordinating search & rescue at sea including submarine rescue, planning & conducting coalition military operations and joint law enforcement to counter arms, drugs and human trafficking as well as fisheries and pollution violations.