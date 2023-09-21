In conversation with Nazia Wasim, COO of 6th Sense Group

Could you please explain what the 6th Sense Group is how it operates and what Century Ventures is?

The 6th Sense Group is not just a group, it’s a culmination of our professional legacies, including myself and my husband. We both started our careers in different segments of the real estate industry. I have an extensive background in real estate sales, while my husband specializes in project management and development related to real estate. These were the foundations upon which 6th Sense was built. “When I met Wasim, we shared a dream of 6th Sense, and together, we turned that dream into reality. Building this venture required a dedicated team, and I was fortunate to have the unwavering support of my husband.” Initially, 6th Sense operated as a real estate marketing agency for a significant part of its existence. However, our focus has shifted, and we have now evolved into Century Ventures, working on our own Luxury Real Estate projects. There is a slight difference in the way 6th Sense & Century Ventures operates. “Century Ventures is a construction and real estate development company. The next phase involves 6th Sense, which specialises in marketing and selling Century Ventures’ projects.” I am keenly interested in high-rise developments, especially in Lahore, Pakistan and I am truly passionate about the Luxury Real Estate Segment of this market. This is the evolution of how 6th Sense came into existence and how it operates.

What are some of the day-to-day challenges you face as the COO of the 6th Sense Group and how do you overcome them?

As a businessperson and the COO of the 6th Sense Group, I am well aware that challenges are an integral part of the job. Success in business hinges on effective strategy and execution. Being a good strategist and staying focused on our objectives is the key to overcoming all challenges. While some challenges can be anticipated, there will always be unexpected situations. To deal with the unknowns, I rely on my experience and my research-oriented mindset. This proactive approach allows us to prepare for potential issues in advance. Instead of reacting to problems as they arise, we maintain a strategic oversight, ensuring we are ready for any day-to-day or week-to-week operational hurdles.

How do you balance your active social life with your demanding career?

My husband has always been a pillar of support, assisting me in managing my personal affairs, work, and business. Also, it is essential to understand that a significant portion of my social life is intertwined with my career. Many of my close friends are successful businesspeople themselves. When we gather, our conversations often involve a mix of business and personal matters. We support and learn from each other, and there’s always room for laughter.

I believe these two aspects of my life are not separate but interconnected. Having a presence in both my social circles and professional life ensures that I can be there for my friends, colleagues, and family. It’s about striking a balance that allows me to thrive in both spheres.

Would you like your children to take over the business one day, or do you encourage them to pursue other interests?

The decision regarding whether my children take over the business is entirely up to them. I’ve raised them to be independent individuals, encouraging them to be true to themselves. “I aspire to inspire not only my own children but also daughters across Pakistan to consider a career in the real estate industry. I am committed to encouraging and supporting their involvement in this field.” Should my kids choose to join the family business, my husband and I shall wholeheartedly support them. As experienced businesspeople, we will provide them with the necessary knowledge and tools to succeed in the real world. However, we respect their autonomy and will be proud of whatever paths they choose for themselves. Ultimately, their happiness and fulfilment are what matter most to us.

The 6th Sense Group / Century Ventures also hosts a polo cup. Tell us about that.

The 6th Sense Group and Century Ventures have been involved in hosting polo events in recent times yes! Our involvement in polo sponsorship stems from our deep appreciation for Pakistan’s cultural history and traditions. We believe in staying true to our roots while pursuing innovation. “We have consistently supported a wide range of healthy activities, not limited to just polo. In Pakistan’s journey of progress, Century Venture and 6th Sense have consistently strived to offer the Pakistani people the finest platforms and opportunities.” Polo is a unique and cherished national sport in Pakistan and it provides an excellent platform to bring everyone together. By sponsoring these events, we aim to not only offer entertainment but also create opportunities for individuals, families, entrepreneurs, business people and many others from various walks of life to come together and potentially collaborate on business ventures.