Nora Fatehi showers brother with love on his birthday

Nora Fatehi, the Bollywood dancer who became popular with her sizzling appearance in many item songs has showered her baby brother Omar Fatehi with love on his birthday, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the 31-year-old dancer shared a picture of her with baby brother Omar Fatehi. In the shared picture, the brother-sister duo stood next to each other in casual outfits as they both posed for the camera. The O Saki Saki groover wore a pink monochromatic co-ord, with her hair tied up in a high pony tail.

Fatehi finished her look with a mini hand bag and stylish kicks, both in black colour.

While her brother Omar wore a white t-shirt with green sweatpants. “I love him SO much, Hes grown up so fast i cant even deal, how did he go from being a tiny lil baby in my arms to this tall ass handsome person with such a beautiful heart #forevermybabybrother,” wrote the Kusu Kusu dancer in the caption of her post. The birthday tribute was followed by an adorable video of Nora and Omar having their best time on a boat ride.

“Not me looking like a wet chicken,” she captioned the video post. Soon after the Indian-Canadian dancer shared the lovely tribute for her brother, fans swamped her comment section with love and best wishes for the birthday boy.

One fan wrote, “I will never forget how you talked about Omar in the Anas interview. How you were that mother sister who took care of her little one. You are a flame of love, tenderness and strength I am always proud of you Nora.”

While another commented, “This is so sweet! You are probably his second mom! Wish you guys pure happiness forever” “Awww.. siblings are always gods own gift to us to keep ourselves filled with optimism,” a third noted.

Another user penned, “Ohhhhhhh so cute my queen may god protect you.” Nora Fatehi recently appeared as a judge in popular dance reality show Hip-Hop India, which came to end on September.