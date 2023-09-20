The medical community in Pakistan engages in some soul-searching, stunned by revelations about Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Tests marred by hi-tech cheating practices. Reports of rampant use of Bluetooth devices to manipulate test results, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are making rounds on social media; leaving many to wonder for how long have these “group practices” thrived.

A doctor who has cheated his way into a medical college cannot be trusted with the crucial responsibility of saving lives. No qualms about that.

Although a joint investigation team has been formed as the health minister emphasised the need for a thorough examination, simply punishing a few students would not be enough to push the proverbial genie back in. The authorities would have to realise that cheating in examinations in our schools, colleges and universities is widespread and has now emerged as an organised and elaborate syndicate. More worryingly, no one seems to be bothered by it.

In stark contrast to our acceptance, a similar instance of a Japanese student using her smartphone to send examination questions to external parties had sent shockwaves across the country. Editorials upon editorials forced the authorities to make serious efforts so that such activities do not happen again. That extensive thought should dictate preventive measures so that the action of one does not affect the outcome of so many was argued over and over again. By installing technological jammers and warning the proctors about what they should keep an eye out for, these nefarious activities could be easily stopped.

It has become a criminal offence to cheat in college entrance exams in countries like China. While such measures should be considered here, attention should also be given to the academies that have become commercial factories, selling pathways to success. *