CM Naqvi enhances Sino-Pak ties at 3rd Ningxia friendship forum

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi actively participated in the 3rd Ningxia International Friendship Cities Forum, held at the Yuhai Convention Center in Yinchuan, the capital of Ningxia Province, China. Upon his arrival at the Yuhai Convention Center, he was warmly welcomed by Ningxia Communist Party Chairman/Governor, Zhang Yupu, and Secretary General/Chief Minister Liang Yanshun, along with the government delegation. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held the distinguished position of being the chief guest at the 3rd Ningxia International Friendship Cities Forum. In honor of his presence, a welcoming lunch was graciously hosted by the International Friendship Cities Forum.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of honor for the people of Punjab in being part of the Ningxia International Friendship Cities Forum. He highlighted the enduring and amiable nature of China’s relationship with Pakistan, underscoring President Xi Jinping’s genuine fondness for Pakistan and its people. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized Punjab’s vast potential, housing a population of 140 million, and described it as a province teeming with countless opportunities for development. He also envisioned new avenues of collaboration and growth blossoming in Ningxia.

The chief minister underscored that the primary objective of Punjab’s official delegation visit to China was to engage with experts from diverse fields, and he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to tap into collective wisdom through the International Friendship Cities Forum. Zhang Yupu, the Ningxia Communist Party Chairman/Governor, extended a warm and open-hearted welcome to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Punjab delegation. Likewise, Ningxia Communist Party Secretary General/Chief Minister Liang Yanshun extended a warm welcome, emphasizing their duty to cooperate for the development and prosperity of the people of Punjab.

In a gesture of hospitality, a dinner was hosted in honor of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the official delegation of Punjab. The occasion was graced by the presence of Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar, and senior officials from the Ningxia Communist Party of China.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reached China’s Ningxia province. The capital city of Ningxia, Yinchuan, welcomed Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his accompanying delegation with utmost warmth and hospitality. He was greeted by prominent officials from the government of China’s Ningxia Province, who extended their sincere greetings. The entourage included Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer and Ibrahim Hassan Murad, alongside Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude towards the senior officials of Ningxia, acknowledging the valuable insights provided by China’s successful models in transportation, industry, and various other sectors. He emphasized the intent to leverage China’s accomplished practices, especially in agriculture and related domains. Chinese officials said that the arrival of the official delegation from Punjab is an honor for us. They highlighted the mutual benefit that Punjab and Ningxia could get from each other’s experiences. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is also scheduled to participate in the Ningxia Friendship Forum reception, further fostering bilateral ties.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi embarked on a visit to Beijing, where he conducted a comprehensive assessment of the city’s civic amenities. During his tour, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi closely examined various aspects including solid waste management, the Safe City Project’s surveillance cameras, the policing system, as well as scrutinized the traffic infrastructure and road networks. Additionally, he paid particular attention to the public transport system. Expressing his commitment to enhancing collaboration with China, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi affirmed his intent to bolster facilities for the benefit of the populace. Notably, Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, along with the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary, were also in attendance during this visit.