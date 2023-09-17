Global Realignment and Our Isolation

I had just finished watching the Bollywood style presentation of G20 summit glorifying PM Modi when I got calls from two friends that I respect immensely for their dedication and contributions to Pakistan. Both have excelled in helping the needy. As they were private conversations I will not share the contents; the gist was that I am spreading doom and gloom. It revolved around my last article wherein I had stated that pipe dreams for future prosperity are no substitute to the present unbearable pain. It emanates from killing energy prices, backbreaking inflation, cruel human rights abuses, and suffocating censors getting worse by the day.

I reflected deeply out of respect for my friends to mend my erroneous path, if at all. I found the answer in byline I use for all my articles “Straight Talk”. I am not a reporter nor do write about sensational breaking news. At best, I present my analysis based on what I consider valid arguments about the prevalent situation to the best of my abilities. At times, I earn the displeasure of the powerful that can have gruesome consequences these days living in Pakistan; fortunately I have another option. It has enabled me to dodge the bullets thus far.

I also spoke to some other friends. Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was an icon in Punjab University student politics. He was a diehard PPP supporter. Disenchanted by the compromises and Machiavellian manipulations of Zardari, he joined PTI.

They say the fruit does not fall far from the tree. His son, Ahsan Abbas is a prominent High Court lawyer and a ticket holder of PTI for the provincial assembly.

In reality, our government is a continuation of rule of House of Sharifs paving the way for the patriarch Nawaz. As all their palace intrigues fall apart, their brutality continues to escalate. Hype is being created for the victorious return of Nawaz Sharif through the “pay as you go” segments in the discredited media. What does he have to offer? A cowardly leadership and a discredited and failed financial wizard, Ishaq Dar. He carries the cross for the worst PDM regime that he ran remotely from London through his puppet Shahbaz.

These old corrupted and failed politicians are no match to the budding youthful leadership emerging in PTI.

The rulers are so pre-occupied in perpetuating their rule that they have lost all their focus about what is happening around Pakistan. The recent G20 summit in India has completely marginalized Pakistan. India was always viewed as our rival that justified turning us into a security state.

Everyone is loudly touting the impending investments starting with Saudi Arabia. Nothing concrete has emerged yet. Instead, MBS has signed onto a network competing with the Belt and Road Initiative. Knowing the Saudis, they will probably benefit from both, but where does it leave our CPEC? We know China must have strategic plans to counter this move.

No one likes to carry around an imbecile. We have to stand on our feet. What is the shortest route to that? A free and fair election that will enable the elected Government to commence our journey back to respectability with the backing of the people.

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada.The weiter can be followed on twitter at following id: @HafeezKhanPU