Saba Faisal ‘won’t commit mistakes’ at youngest son’s nuptials

Renowned Pakistani actress Saba Faisal says she will not repeat the mistakes she made on her elder son’s wedding on her younger son’s wedding.

Recently, Saba Faisal participated in a private TV morning show where she talked about various topics including his younger son’s marriage.

The host asked whether she was ready for the wedding of his youngest son, Arsalan Faisal. And if you have done it, how much preparations have you made so far?

The veteran actress said, “It will not repeat the mistake made in the past (a reference to wedding ceremony of the eldest son, Salman, which lasted for 11 days). “This time there will be only Milad, Barat and Walima.. There will be no extravagance and wasteful spending,” said.

Saba Faisal further said she had ordered most of clothes for son Arsalan’s wedding online. A famous designer was making wedding dresses for both the bride and groom, she said. She said she wanted to make the wedding dresses but her daughter-in-law selected the designer of her choice.