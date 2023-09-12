India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

On Tuesday, India will face Sri Lanka in the second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Team India will look to extend their winning streak after clinching a blockbuster game against Pakistan on Monday. The Men in Blue displayed their A-game, cruising to a record 228-run win over Pakistan in a high-octane game in the Asia Cup that was marred by showers.

India has reclaimed its dominance in today’s game, with 2 points and an impressive net run rate of +4.560. Sri Lanka will do everything possible to avoid a mishap.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav launched a batting salvo in an attempt to secure a place in the Asia Cup final.

Colombo Weather Today: The MET department predicts at least a 60% chance of rain at the R. Premadasa before the toss in Tuesday’s match between India and Sri Lanka.

While thousands of cricket fans will be able to see the game live at R. Premadasa Stadium, the majority of them will be watching it on TV channels and live streaming apps.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in Pakistan

The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has singed a deal with Ten Sports.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

India vs Sri Lanka Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.